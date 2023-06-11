New Pathfinder Video Game Announced

A new rougelite survivor game set in the world of Pathfinder will launch later this year. Today, BKOM Studios announced Pathfinder: Gallowspire Survivors, a new video game in which palyers will tackle one of the most infamous fortresses in the world of Golarion. Players will attempt to reach the top of the infamous Gallowspire, which is where the Whispering Tyrant Tar-Baphon is sealed away. Players will choose one of three base characters – a Fighter, a Rogue, or a Wizard – and choose a companion among the remaining two characters. As players make their way up the tower, they'll have the opportunity to upgrade their spells and weapons and gain feats in the hopes of defeating Tar-Baphon and weakening him before he can break his seal and escape.

A trailer for the game (seen below) showcases the mix of roguelike elements and bullet hell gameplay, with players attempting to overcome massive hordes of enemies and taking on massive bosses.

This is the second Pathfinder game to be announced by BKOM Studios in recent months, following the Diablo-esque dungeon crawler adaptation of Abomination Vaults. Interestingly, both games use a limited roster of pre-made characters instead of custom creation and focus on a simpler top-down view focused on fast and furious combat rather than the turn-based tactical combat many expect with a Pathfinder game. Interestingly, Pathfinder: Gallowspire Survivors doesn't appear to feature any Iconic Pathfinder characters (characters that represent a Pathfinder class and appear in multiple books) although that might be a good thing since the characters are expected to die repeatedly.

You can add Pathfinder: Gallowspire Survivors to your Steam Wishlist here. The game will be released sometime in 2023.