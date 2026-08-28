New Star Wars Game From EA Officially the New #1 Best-Selling Game

A new Star Wars game from EA is officially the new #1 best-selling game, at least on Steam. It is currently unclear how well it is performing on PS5 and Xbox Series X, and it’s not available on Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch 2. That said, it is a turn-based tactical game, which is most at home on PC compared to console. While PC users are flocking to it, they aren’t all loving it. Most are enjoying the new Star Wars game, but there is an appreciable number of detractors, as evidenced by its 78% approval rating and 28% disapproval rating. On PS5, they are enjoying it much more, though. To this end, it has a 4.71 out of 5 stars on the PlayStation Store. Meanwhile, the Xbox Store blocks user reviews this close to launch.

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For Star Wars fans out of the video game loop, the new game is the latest release from developer Bit Reactor, aka Star Wars Zero Company. This is the debut release from the former, which is based out of Maryland, United States. Notably, it was founded by former Firaxis Games developers, which makes sense when you look at it. Firaxis Games is perhaps best known for the Civilization series, but also for the XCOM series, and this new Star Wars game takes heavy inspiration from the latter.

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The Current King of Steam

Sitting in the #1 spot on Steam, the $50 Star Wars game is ahead of NBA 2K27 in the #2 spot, though the basketball sim isn’t out until September 4. It’s also holding off Elden Ring, which has seen a resurgence thanks to the release of the Tarnished DLC. Meanwhile, in the #4 spot is the best-selling game on Steam last week, How to Fish. Rounding out the top five on the live Steam chart is War Dogs, a tactical first-person shooter releasing on September 10. All of this is to say, it’s released at a fairly great time, chart-wise. The only brand new release it is competing with is Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy, which is off to a very slow start according to the Steam charts, and Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2. The latter is notably in the #9 spot right now.

As for the turn-based strategy game itself, in it you command an elite squad of soldiers in the twilight of the Clone Wars. Specifically, you step into the role of Hawks, a former Republic officer turned leader of Zero Company, which has been called upon to stop an emerging threat that could consume the galaxy if not stopped in its tracks.

For those interested, we do have an official review of the game, which awards it a 4/5, a very solid score considering it’s a bit buggy at launch. This about lines up with its 85 on Metacritic.