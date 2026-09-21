Resident Evil Veronica Reportedly Hit With Release Date Delay

A reputable Capcom insider has claimed that Resident Evil Veronica, the upcoming remake of Resident Evil: Code Veronica, has been pushed back further into 2027. Upon its announcement earlier this year, Capcom only broadly committed to releasing Veronica at some point in 2027. Based on previous reports, though, it was claimed that this new Resident Evil remake was more likely bound for the first half of the year, with Resident Evil Requiem’s DLC planned for the back half. Now, based on new information that has come about, it sounds as though this might no longer be the plan.

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According to user Dusk Golem, who has accurately leaked countless Resident Evil scoops in the past, there is a “high chance” that Resident Evil Veronica has internally been pushed to Fall 2027. The insider said that such a move isn’t guaranteed, but they’ve heard that this is the case from three different sources that they trust. As for the reason behind the decision, it’s said to potentially be due to changes that Capcom is looking to make to the remake’s scope that will require more development time.

“I was aware they were making some late changes to the game,” Dusk Golem added. “The scope and time to do such were a bit in the air, but if this [delay] is true, I am guessing they determined it’d take longer than they’d like and maybe decided to go more ambitious with some changes. This definitely was not their plan from the start, but hey, I do get that video game development is chaotic.”

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Obviously, it’s worth stressing that Capcom only ever promised that Resident Evil Veronica would be out in 2027, so even if the game launches in the final months of next year, it would still be keeping true to its word. Still, as we’ve seen historically, Capcom very much likes to release Resident Evil games earlier in the year rather than later. As a result, if Resident Evil Veronica launches in this period, it would be the first major entry to do so since 2012’s Resident Evil 6.

As for whether or not this delay would impact Resident Evil Requiem’s story DLC, it hasn’t been said what could happen on this front. Presently, Capcom hasn’t shared a broad launch window of any sort for its new Requiem content, nor has it even said what the expansion will center around. In all likelihood, Capcom would want to space out this Requiem DLC from RE Veronica, which means that if this add-on was previously planned for late next year, it could now slip back a swell. This is just an assumption, though, and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Whenever Resident Evil Veronica does arrive, the game is planned to come to all modern platforms. This includes PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.