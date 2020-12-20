Stardew Valley Update Will Add a New Type of Farm, Advanced Game Options

✖

Stardew Valley developer Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone revealed today that the upcoming major -- and potentially last -- update to the video game, 1.5, will include an entirely new type of farm as well as new advanced game options. The new "Beach Farm" includes good fishing and foraging, and supply crates will sometimes wash up on shore. The advanced game options, however, are a bit more complicated.

Most notable among the advanced game options is the availability to ensure that red cabbage seeds show up in the first year. It has its own little "Guarantee Year 1 Completable" checkbox and everything. It also includes options to change mine rewards, spawn monsters on the farm, and more. This is in addition to other changes coming in 1.5 like splitscreen co-op.

If you're a seasoned player thinking of starting a new farm when 1.5 comes out, I'd like to highlight a couple of new features. There will be a new farm type, "Beach Farm", and a new "Advanced Game Options" menu, from which you can adjust some aspects of the game: pic.twitter.com/iMnw2uGLEO — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) December 20, 2020

Right now in Stardew Valley, there's a bundle that requires red cabbage, which can't be obtained in year 1 except by random chance at the traveling merchant, which might not happen. Selecting "guaranteed y1 completable" ensures that red cabbage seed will show up in y1 — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) December 20, 2020

“I’m not willing to commit to Stardew Valley 1.6," Barone said earlier this year. "I will say that I definitely love Stardew Valley. I love it as a world and a universe. I don’t think [1.5] will be the end of Stardew Valley. I would not be surprised if there’s another Stardew Valley update, or multiple updates, or a Stardew Valley 2. Who knows? There isn’t currently a Stardew Valley 2; after 1.5, I’ll decide what the next step for Stardew Valley is. But I would say there will probably be another step for Stardew Valley. In the meantime, I’m also working on a couple of new projects – solo projects – so I have plenty to do.”

The 1.5 update does not currently have a release date, but current speculation puts it at sometime early next year. Stardew Valley itself is available on... pretty much everything. If you have a modern video game console or mobile device, chances are good that you have access to Stardew Valley in some form. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

