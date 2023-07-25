Starfield Treats Fans to Three New Animated Trailers

Starfield's fans got a rare treat this week with not one, not two, but three different trailers released on Tuesday to further shed some light on the vast regions of space players will be exploring come September. The catch here is that these trailers aren't like the ones we got from the Starfield Direct that aired not long ago, the one that revealed a bunch of gameplay for players to cross-examine. Instead, these trailers are animated ones that focus on three distinct cities in the game via stories told through the eyes of a couple of different characters.

The series of trailers is officially called "The Settled Systems -- A Starfield Animated Anthology," and the cities the three trailers focus on are New Atlantis, Akila City, and Neon. We learn more about these cities through the characters Ada, Harper, Vanna, and Kent, though it's unclear right now if these are actually characters that players will be able to meet in-game or if they're just being used here for a bit of worldbuilding. Knowing Bethesda, it'll probably be the former.

You can check out each of the trailers below along with a brief overview for each to contextualize what you're seeing in them:

The Hand that Feeds

"Two Neon street rats, Ada and Harper, are partners in crime eking out a living stealing from the wealthy partygoers that come to the 'pleasure city' to let loose. When Ada is forced into a moral dilemma, she quickly catches the attention of the all-seeing Ryujin Industries, bringing her an exciting new opportunity. But at what cost?"

Supra Et Ultra

"In the city of New Atlantis, capital of the United Colonies, Kent, a courier pilot, aspires to live in the most desirable part of the settled systems. After joining the UC Vanguard and working his way up to the Capital's elite, Kent quickly realizes the adventures waiting for him off-planet are what he truly longed for."

Where Hope Is Built

"Vanna-an Akila City orphan of the famous Colony Wars-desperately wants to explore the stars and only one thing stands in her way: a broken ship. Her search for repair parts leads her throughout the city, and into some unexpected danger, as she closes in on her dream."

It's recently been said that Bethesda's Todd Howard is the only one "authorized" to speak on Starfield and answer questions about unreleased details, so we'll have to look forward to official reveals like these and more comments from Howard in the future to learn more about the game ahead of its September 6th release date.