First Starfield Review Gives Game a 0

The first Starfield review has been posted on Metacritic months before the games release on Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. Obviously, review codes have not been sent out for the game, nor has a street date been broken because retailers have not received copies of the game. There is no way for the public to play the game, yet the first user review has been posted on Metacritic, somehow. And this review, perhaps unsurprisingly, gives the game a zero out of 10, calling the upcoming Bethesda title a "disasterpiece."

The review comes the way of a Metacritic user by the name of Joppsta360, who had the following to say about the space-faring RPG: "Bethesda – because making games that work out of the box is less important than figuring out all the ways to extract as much money from your bank account as possible," reads the review. "Starfield Super Special 76 edition includes the expected disappointment. Comes with a shot glass so you can participate in the recurring Internet Historian drinking game. Take a shot every time Todd Howard lies. Or don't, you will be dead from alcohol poisoning 5 minutes into the 20+ minute masterpiece highlighting yet another Bethesda disasterpiece."

As you would expect, the review has been taken down by Metacritic, but not before it grabbed the Internet's attention and made the rounds. And for good reason, not only is the review inflammatory, but this hasn't happened before.

It's great that the community found a way to review #Starfield 84 days ahead of its release on @metacritic!



This is remarkable!



Link:https://t.co/aNgnUVVy5E pic.twitter.com/LLVBxDLTVU — 𝔈𝔩𝔯𝔬𝔫𝔡 𝔊𝔞𝔪𝔦𝔫𝔤 (@ElrondGaming) June 14, 2023

While this review should obviously not be taken seriously, it is an indicator of what's to come. This game is going to be engulfed in petty console wars, especially if it's as good as it looks whilst being as buggy as Bethesda Game Studios games typically are. It's the perfect storm for console wars, so much so that the wars have already begun and the game is not even out. And this goes beyond this review, which may or may not have anything to do with console wars. Since the Xbox Games Showcase, this game has quickly become a big, contentious talking point, and most of this chatter has been fueled by console wars between PlayStation fans and Xbox fans.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Are you looking forward to the release of Starfield on Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC? Do you think it's going to live up to the hype or be another Xbox disappointment?