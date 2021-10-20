Bethesda Releases New Starfield Video Introducing Players to The Settled Systems

A new Starfield video has been released by Xbox and Bethesda Game Studios, providing Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC players a new look at the game, and more specifically, the Settled Systems, the game’s unique settings and some of the factions — the United Colonies, the Freestar Collective, and the Crimson Fleet — that don’t just occupy it, but fight over it. It’s unclear if these are the only factions in the game and it’s also unclear if this is the complete setting of the game. What is clear is that this is where players will, at the very least, begin their journey in the game.

Unfortunately, the video, which is currently unlisted, doesn’t feature any gameplay. What it does feature though is plenty of developer insight, details, and concept art of not just the setting, but the factions that call it home.

“Explore the Settled Systems of Starfield with Bethesda Game Studios Design Director Emil Pagliarulo,” says Bethesda of the video. “Get some fresh details on Starfield’s unique setting and the factions that call it home. From the Settled Systems’ two largest factions – the United Colonies and the Freestar Collective – and the pirates of the Crimson Fleet, to the intrepid explorers of Constellation, with whom you will begin your journey in Starfield.”

Starfield is set to release worldwide on November 11, 2022 via the Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. Below, you can read more about the upcoming sci-fi RPG:

“Starfield is the first new universe in 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4. In this next-generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity’s greatest mystery.”

