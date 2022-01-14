Starfield Collector’s Edition Item Potentially Leaks

An item from the collector’s edition of Starfield, which is the forthcoming RPG from Bethesda Game Studios, has potentially leaked. At this point in time, Bethesda has remained pretty silent about Starfield overall with only a handful of trailers being the main way in which we have seen the title thus far. And despite the lack of gameplay footage for the title, it looks like we now might know what sort of goodies could come with the collector’s edition of Starfield when it launches in the latter portion of the year.

Discovered by the official Starfield subreddit, a user by the name of u/SquiddyVonn uncovered a number of images of a watch that seems to be tied to the game. The watch in question is one that has actually been seen previously in videos associated with Starfield that have been released by Bethesda, which has led fans to wonder about its nature. In this post on Reddit, the pictures showcasing the watch stemmed from a manual from The Wand Company.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The popular theory associated with this watch is that it’s one of the items that will come with the collector’s edition of Starfield. It’s unclear what all of the functions of the watch could be for, but in the past, Bethesda released a similar device with Fallout 4 when it created a real-world version of the Pip-Boy that came with that game’s collector’s edition. When used in tandem with a smartphone, the Pip-Boy could actually function directly with Fallout 4, which was a pretty nifty feature at the time. It remains to be seen if Bethesda is doing a similar thing with Starfield and this watch, but this leak definitely suggests that this will be the case.

If you didn’t already have the date circled on your calendar, Starfield is set to launch later this year on November 11, 2022. The game will be a console exclusive to Xbox Series X/S and will also be available to play on PC.

Assuming that this watch will be coming with the collector’s edition of Starfield, would you look to buy this version of the game for yourself? Let me know your thoughts down in the comments or message me on social media at @MooreMan12.