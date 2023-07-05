Starfield Leak Reveals a Surprising Weapon

Thinking of Starfield's combat tends to conjure up visions of futuristic gear like laser rifles and jetpacks, but if one leak from this week turns out to be true, it seems as though players will also be able to use a much more modern weapon in their space fights. The leak in question seems to have revealed the existence of AK-47s in Starfield, a rifle that pretty much anyone who's played a military shooter like the Call of Duty games could pick out from an arsenal. It makes sense, in a way, that the weapon would persist into the future in Starfield, though it's still been a surprising discovery for many.

Twitter user Idle Sloth who frequently covers Xbox news advertised the Starfield leak in their Discord, though others have already shared it online after attention was brought to it. The image below that's part of that leak was shared by Rebs Gaming and points out a couple of details including the weapon being highlighted as an AK-47.

Apparently this is a leaked Starfield image which shows the following:

-Fast travel directly from mission menu

-AK 47

-Armor has thermal, corrosive, airborne and radiation buffs

-Item rarity, weight, value and special properties like an O2 filter for increased oxygen

Source:… pic.twitter.com/hEQJBLufew — Rebs Gaming (@Mr_Rebs_) July 5, 2023

A couple of caveats here: Bethesda very well may give this weapon a different name other than the much broader one that everyone knows it by. Starfield weapons we've seen already tend to have unique names unless they're something very basic like a combat knife, so it reasons that this weapon will be called something different even if its design is unmistakable. For those who think this looks familiar, it's also worth pointing out that the existence of this sort of weapon in Starfield was known already. Bethesda's big Starfield Direct event in June briefly showed this exact weapon in the hands of a player during the lengthy gameplay segments, but considering how long the whole event was and how this was shown for a small portion of the showcase, this leak from this week is the first time that many are seeing this weapon in Starfield.

Starfield takes place in the year 2330, so if this is supposed to be the AK-47 weapon that people know from other shooters even if it won't be named as such, Bethesda will likely have some sort of in-universe explanation as to why this weapon's still being used after so many years have passed and technology has advanced so far. Some have theorized that the weapon could be an example of low-level gear that's cheap and easy to come by in Starfield's futuristic setting, though it could very well end up being part of everyone's arsenals regardless of how old the weapon is.