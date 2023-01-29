New Starfield Report Shares Concerning News About Release Date

A new report tied to Bethesda's upcoming open-world RPG Starfield has shared more concerning news about the game's potential release date. Based on what we currently know, Bethesda and Xbox have committed to releasing Starfield at some point before the end of June 2023. With no such launch date yet announced, though, fans have started to become concerned that the game could slip back further. Sadly, a new report has now further added credibility to this possibility.

According to Windows Central, the release date for Starfield hasn't internally been "set in stone" just yet. As such, this means that Xbox and Bethesda are both still in the process of trying to decide when to release the game. Given that Starfield is supposed to launch at some point in the next five months, this is a bit concerning to hear and definitely makes it seem like the RPG could get pushed beyond its current release window.

The one positive thing that this report did share, though, is that Starfield is currently playable from start to finish internally at Bethesda. So even if the game does end up getting delayed further into 2023, it sounds like the project is nearing its final stages of work. Regardless of when Starfield releases, though, both Xbox and Bethesda need the game to be a smash hit, which means that its quality is of a higher importance than its earliness to release. While those eagerly looking forward to Starfield surely don't want to wait much longer, hopefully, the game can meet expectations once it does hit store shelves.

Whenever Starfield does end up releasing, it will only be playable on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC platforms. If more news on the game's launch date is shared in the near future, we'll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.com.

When do you expect Starfield will finally release in 2023? And do you think that Bethesda is going to end up missing its current first half of 2023 launch window for the game? Be sure to let me know your own thoughts either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.