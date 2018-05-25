State of Decay 2 Hits One Million Players in Two Days

State of Decay 2 has surpassed one million players across Xbox One and PC in just two days.

The news comes via Aaron Greenberg, General Manager of Xbox Games Marketing, who doesn’t divulge whether or not the figures include Xbox Game Pass subscribers. No matter the case, it’s a strong start for the open-world zombie survival horror game from Undead Labs.

“Since Early Access for the Ultimate Edition on May 18 and the global release of the Standard Edition on May 22, we have had over a million survivors across the globe playing and creating their own zombie survival story,” said Greenberg.

The marketing manager also revealed impressive non-sale numbers, such as 3.5 million hours of gameplay shown across 41,000 unique broadcasts since launch on YouTube, Mixer, and Twitch.

“Watching players create new communities, forge friendships and test survival skills contributed to making State of Decay 2 one of the top-watched titles this week,” said Greenberg. “Across player communities, we’ve seen survivors kill over 675 million zombies, throw over 6 million firecrackers and fireworks (survivors still find ways to celebrate), eat over 6 million bags of snacks, read over 2 million textbooks, and typically survive for about three days (with some players surviving for over an in-game month – a lofty goal to aim for your session this weekend).”

Greenberg also took the opportunity to address the game’s numerous bug issues plaguing the title, saying that Microsoft and Undead Labs are committed to remedying as many as possible, as quickly as possible.

State of Decay 2 — a Microsoft published title — is available on Xbox One and PC, as well as available apart of Xbox Game Pass. It is the sequel to 2013’s State of Decay.

More on the game below:

Small-Town America, one year from today. The dead have risen, and civilization has fallen. Even the military couldn’t stop the zombies, and now humanity stands on the brink of extinction. It’s up to you to gather survivors and build a community, explore your lasting legacy, and redefine what it means to survive.

Key Features