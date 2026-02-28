Steam Deck Just Got Another Disappointing Update

Last year, Valve announced that the Steam Deck LCD model would officially be discontinued. However, the OLED models should still be available… in theory. But the Steam Deck has been out of stock in many regions for much of 2026, likely due to shortages with key components. The OLED has been popping back in and out of stock in the last few days, which is good news for anyone still hoping to snag one. However, a recent update could make it even harder for many gamers to add a Steam Deck to their setup any time soon.

According to Steam Deck distributor Komodo Station, the price for the Steam Deck OLED is about to go up in several regions. Specifically, the cost is set to increase in Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan beginning on March 6th. The changes are only confirmed for these regions thus far, but given market conditions, it’s likely that we’ll see prices go up worldwide soon enough.

Steam Deck Price Hikes in Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan Could Be Just the Beginning

Image courtesy of Valve

As stated in the update from Komodo, the price increase is the result of “increased logistics costs and shifting exchange rate conditions.” The changes vary by region, but the prices for both the 512 GB and 1TB Steam Deck OLED have gone up by an average of around $100 USD. When converted to USD, the new prices in Japan are roughly equivalent to $644 USD for the 512 GB and $740 for the 1TB. Notably, that would make them both more expensive than the currently listed U.S. prices of $549 and $649, respectively.

Mentions of exchange rates in particular could mean that the price hikes will be region-specific. However, gamers aren’t feeling hopeful about that. The OLED is already going out of stock frequently in other regions, which Valve has noted is due to shortages with memory and storage components. As those continue to be difficult to find and therefore expensive, it’s looking pretty likely that all kinds of electronics are about to get more pricey.

In response to the news of price increases in these regions, many people are bracing for price hikes across the board. No such increases have yet been confirmed outside of the impacted areas. But that doesn’t mean Valve isn’t thinking about it. After all, the company has yet to announce a release date and price for several of its newer tech options revealed last year. The Steam Machine is supposed to release this year, but Valve has delayed offering specifics due to the same memory and storage shortages impacting Steam Deck availability.

Image courtesy of Valve

For now, the Steam Deck OLED 512GB and OLED 1TB are still listed at their prices of $549 and $649 USD. However, they’re also listed as out of stock here in the U.S. When they are eventually restocked, it could well come with a price increase similar to what we’ve seen in other regions.

Whether or not the Steam Deck OLED price does go up, this is probably not great news for the Steam Machine. If the increased price of components continues, that will likely mean the newest Valve offering will be quite a bit more expensive than the Steam Deck. I also won’t be surprised if the Steam Machine’s release gets further delayed, though Valve has previously suggested it’s still on track to release this year.

