Steam Deck Does Not Fully Support First Big Game of 2026

The Steam Deck does not fully support the first big game of 2026. This means the new PC game is playable on the Valve machine, but is not Steam Deck Verified. This is obviously disappointing news for those with the handheld, and surprising considering the publisher in question has been a great supporter of the machine in the past. No doubt, Verification will come in the future, probably soon, but in the meantime, at launch, it is not present.

More specifically, those on Steam Deck hoping to maximize their machine and play Capcom’s Resident Evil Requiem this weekend will find that while the game is playable, it is certainly not optimal. And right now, there is no word of Verification being added.

The First Huge Game of 2026

We are almost into the third month of 2026, and there have been some noteworthy releases so far. These releases include Nioh 3, Mewgenics, Reanimal, 2XKO, Mario Tennis Fever, Code Vein II, High on Life 2, Towerborne, God of War Sons of Sparta, and Dragon Quest VII Reimagined. None of these are huge releases, though. To this end, Resident Evil Requiem is the first marquee release of the year. It will be joined by Crimson Desert next month, but for now it stands alone, and it stands on top of the Metacritic charts as the highest-rated game of the year, thanks to its 88 on the platform. According to our official review of the new Capcom game — which calls it the “Ultimate Culmination” of the series — this terific score is still selling it short.

While not Verified on Steam Deck, the game is playable on the machine from start to finish, but it may require user configuration to get it optimial, or close to optimal, for users.

As for when it could be get Steam Deck Verification. We don’t know. We have seen it added to games more than a year after release, but we have also seen it added weeks later. Usually though, it’s sometime after a few months, later in the same year of release.

