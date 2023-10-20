Steam Game Is 100% Free to Download and Keep for 24 Hours

Steam users have been surprised with a new free game that normally costs $14.99 to buy and play. Better yet, it's "Verified" on Steam Deck, which means Valve has gone through the trouble of ensuring the game works on the Steam Deck as it should. That said, and as you would expect, this offer is only available for a limited time. More specifically, it's only available until October 21 @ 1:00 PM your local time. If you're reading this after this deadline, you will need to fork over $14.99 to play the game.

As for the game itself, it's a 2D roguelike shooter from 2017 from independent developer Alientrap called Cryptark. Is this game any good? Well, according to Steam Users, it's pretty good. The game boasts a "Very Positive" Steam User Review rating, thanks to 84 percent of over 1,000 user reviews recommending the game. Meanwhile, over on Metacritic, the game boasts a very respectable score of 80.

"Cryptark is a 2D roguelike shooter that challenges players with boarding and neutralizing procedurally generated alien starships to earn income for their Privateering enterprise," reads an official description of the game. "Purchase improved equipment and weapons to tackle more dangerous targets, but be cautious as failure will result in a loss of investment and profit. The decaying alien arks will defend themselves from intruders with a wide arsenal of cyborg monstrosities, robotics, and security systems, all obstacles that must be surpassed to achieve victory, the destruction of the ship's central System Core."

"Can only say this for very few games including Cryptark; Runs good, plays good, looks good, sounds good," reads a popular user review for the game. "I purchased this game during a sale, but would happily do so at full price. One of my personal favorite rougelike titles."

If you're interested in playing the game -- which also supports Mac and Linux -- you will at least need an operating system of XP/Vista/Windows 7 or better. You also also need a dual-core processor, at least 1 GB of RAM, 700 MB of available space, Version 9.0c or better of DirectX, and Geforce 9600 GS, Radeon HD4000, Shader Model 3.0, 512 MB graphics or better.