Highly Rated Steam Game Now Free to Keep for Very Limited Time

A highly-rated Steam game is currently free to download and keep, but time is running out to take advantage of the offer. The free game doesn't come via Steam, but via Fantacial. which is dishing out free Steam codes for a game called Reventure, a title that boasts an 84 on Metacritic and an "Overwhelmingly Positive" Steam User Review rating, with 95 percent of 6,282 user reviews rating the game positively. In other words, it was received well by critics and even better by consumers.

Unfortunately, by the time you're reading, there's a good chance you will have missed the opportunity to download this game for free. Rather than being made free for a set period of time, it's limited to a number of copies. Right now, at the moment of publishing, copies are still available, but this will quickly change.

As for the game itself, it debuted back in 2019 via Pixelatto. How well it sold, we don't know, but as alluded to, the game has reviewed well across all fronts. It's also available via iOS, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. Meanwhile, it's verified on Steam Deck, which means it's fully supported on the new PC handheld.

"You are a wannabe hero who is supposed to do hero-ish things but sometimes blows that off and does crazy stuff instead," reads an official blurb about the game. "Choose your path, every decision leads to a new ending. Will you find the real one? Is there such a thing? Only one way to know..."

Why the game has been made free on Steam via Fanatical, we don't know. Unfortunately, there's no word of it being made free on Steam proper or being made free on Nintendo Switch. There's a chance the former could happen as games are made free on the PC digital storefront somewhat frequently. There's no chance of it happening on the latter. Games are never made free on Switch. In fact, it may not even be allowed by Nintendo unless the game is free-to-play, but that's different.

