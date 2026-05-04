Two Borderlands Games Free for 48 Hours

Not one, but two Borderlands games are currently available to download for free for some, but those who are interested are going to need to act within 48 hours to claim both post-apocalyptic first-person shooters for free. That said, in order to take advantage of this limited-time offer, Borderlands fans will need three things: a PC, an Epic Games Store account, and an Amazon Prime subscription. And this is because the free codes are coming courtesy of Prime Gaming, which has decided to distribute said codes through the Epic Games Store.

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One of these two Borderlands games is Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, which is not the newest Borderlands game, but the second newest following Borderlands 4. For those who do not know, it was released back in 2022 by the series’ developer Gearbox Software as both a spin-off installment and a sequel to Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep, which itself was Borderlands 2 DLC. Speaking of Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep, it is the other free Borderlands game. And this is possible because in 2021, ahead of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, the Borderlands 2 DLC got a standalone release.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

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While Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a spin-off, it’s just another Borderlands game, but with a lot more Tiny Tina, a divisive character among fans. If you don’t like the character, you are probably going to have to play on mute. Gameplay-wise, the same addictive loop is there.

Upon release, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands garnered a 77 on Metacritic, which is decent but below mainline games. And this is actually higher than its user score on Steam, where it only has a 71% approval rating.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands — which is free to claim until May 6 — can be beaten in about 15 hours, but this is not engaging with the side content. Add that in, and the playtime is more like 30 hours. Meanwhile, completionists will need about 50 hours with the looter shooter.

Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure

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Borderlands 2: Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep was released in 2013, and it earned an 87 on Metacritic when it was released. And it was very popular for DLC, hence why it got expanded into a whole game essentially.

On average, the DLC — which is free to claim until June 3 — that got turned into a standalone release takes about 5 to 11 hours, primarily depending on how side and optional content are engaged with.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.