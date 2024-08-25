New Steam Update Makes It Easier to Find Great Games for Steam Deck

Valve just pushed out a new update for Steam that makes its Steam Deck handheld even better than before. By all accounts, the Steam Deck library is a pretty vast one. While many games are playable on the device, though, not all of them are “Verified” for the platform, which means there might be various issues that keep certain titles from running perfectly. Fortunately, Valve is trying to provide even more clarity when it comes to the performance of games on Steam Deck thanks to a new feature that has been implemented.

Announced on the official Steam Deck social media channels, Valve revealed that it’s added a new component to reviews on Steam that further contextualizes where the user in question may have experienced said game they’re reviewing. Specifically, if a user played a majority of the game they’re leaving a review for on Steam Deck, an icon of the Steam Deck itself will not appear next to their review. This might seem like a small change in the grand scheme, but it’s an important one given how influential reviews on Steam can often be for users when making a purchasing decision.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’ve just shipped a new feature on Steam that shows when a customer review was written by someone who played primarily on Steam Deck,” Valve said. “Keep an eye out for the Deck icon to see how these players reviewed the game, and let us know what you think!”

By all accounts, this small implementation to Steam has been incredibly well received by those who own the Steam Deck. In response to this move, many praised Valve for adding this new quality-of-life feature to the PC marketplace. Others were quick to notice that Valve also added the ability to sort reviews based on this criteria, which further allows Steam Deck users to get a brief breakdown of how other Steam Deck players might have experienced a specific title. All in all, features like this might not be monumental, but it’s great to see that Valve is always trying to improve Steam in every little way that it can.