Steam Deck Announcement Has Nintendo Switch Fans Comparing Systems
Valve announced their Steam Deck today and a lot of fans are comparing the new handheld to the Nintendo Switch. It’s hard to miss how similar some of the setup is between the two consoles. The Steam device is more powerful and focused on running Steam’s hardware, specifically SteamOS 3.0. Some people are excited at the prospect of a mobile device that can run these games without any noticeable hit to performance. Nintendo’s console has come under fire in recent months because of some ports for modern games suffering on the hardware. That sort of argument is hardly new, but the rumors of a Switch Pro to fix it only fanned the flames. With the Switch OLED now on the horizon, Valve is hoping that some gamers unimpressed with that offering will come over to their ecosystem. One hurdle they might face is that price tag, but some are more than happy to pay it.
We just announced Steam Deck, a powerful all-in-one handheld gaming PC that ships later this year. Get to know Steam Deck: how to test your game, make your game even better on Deck, request a developer kit, and more at https://t.co/bAnPKznYPy #SteamDeck pic.twitter.com/5dlvbhQXuE— Steamworks (@Steamworks) July 15, 2021
Check out what Steam Deck had to say about their console upon the announcement. Fans are absolutely curious to see this thing out in the wild:
“Steam Deck is the most powerful, full-featured gaming handheld in the world.We partnered with AMD to create Steam Deck's custom APU, optimized for handheld gaming. It is a Zen 2 + RDNA 2 powerhouse, delivering more than enough performance to run the latest AAA games in a very efficient power envelope.”
Will you be picking up a Steam Deck? Let us know down in the comments! Check out some of the best reactions down below:
A firm take
Nintendo Switch OLED > Steam Deck— Baron Black (@TheEmpBruh) July 15, 2021
The battle has begun
Steam Deck > Nintendo Switch pic.twitter.com/ce6Bxe6hoB— Invader Slim (@BrokenGamezHDR_) July 15, 2021
Wow. it all comes down to this
THE STEAM DECK EVEN HAS AN ETHERNET PORT
The Nintendo Switch is absolutely cooked 🥔 pic.twitter.com/A9pVxpYMoH— TmarTn (@TmarTn) July 15, 2021
Everyone is talking about the Game Gear today as well
Steam really just fused the Sega Game Gear and Nintendo Switch into a single console. pic.twitter.com/aS07FYbr3q— PKSparkxx #BlackLivesMatter (@PKSparkxx) July 15, 2021
Curious timing all around
Quickly! Quickly! The Nintendo Switch OLED pre-orders are opening soon, release it!
*Steam Deck drops* pic.twitter.com/TQQGUqfN7K— NidoMarquis (@NidoMarquis) July 15, 2021
A general read of the situation
STEAM MADE THEIR OWN VERSION OF THE NINTENDO SWITCH AND IT LOOKS SO COOL.— steamy$$$ (@steamyedits) July 15, 2021
Everyone wins
Yes please go ahead and preorder the Steam Deck so that leaves one more Nintendo Switch OLED for me— Jennifer Locke (@JenLocke95) July 15, 2021
Nice little point about handheld gaming
Steam deck looks neat but there's few PC games I can see myself quickly whipping out for a short session on the tube. Another reason why mario Odyssey for nintendo switch is the best 3d Mario game. It's gameplay loop of collecting many moons allows you to manage your time easy— Jaxter (@JaxterTS) July 15, 2021
Interesting thought to consider
Steam Deck looks awesome, but it won't make a dent in Nintendo Switch market share. Totally different customer base. There are like 8 Switches in my immediate family. There won't be any of these, unless I buy one.— Shane | ScaryifLiteral (@ScaryifLiteral) July 15, 2021
LOL it's not stopping anytime soon
Congratulations Steam on inventing the Nintendo Switch https://t.co/iddZzcn7ny— Tyler Kading (@bearcub712) July 15, 2021