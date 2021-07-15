Steam Deck Announcement Has Nintendo Switch Fans Comparing Systems

By Aaron Perine

Valve announced their Steam Deck today and a lot of fans are comparing the new handheld to the Nintendo Switch. It’s hard to miss how similar some of the setup is between the two consoles. The Steam device is more powerful and focused on running Steam’s hardware, specifically SteamOS 3.0. Some people are excited at the prospect of a mobile device that can run these games without any noticeable hit to performance. Nintendo’s console has come under fire in recent months because of some ports for modern games suffering on the hardware. That sort of argument is hardly new, but the rumors of a Switch Pro to fix it only fanned the flames. With the Switch OLED now on the horizon, Valve is hoping that some gamers unimpressed with that offering will come over to their ecosystem. One hurdle they might face is that price tag, but some are more than happy to pay it.

Check out what Steam Deck had to say about their console upon the announcement. Fans are absolutely curious to see this thing out in the wild:

“Steam Deck is the most powerful, full-featured gaming handheld in the world.We partnered with AMD to create Steam Deck's custom APU, optimized for handheld gaming. It is a Zen 2 + RDNA 2 powerhouse, delivering more than enough performance to run the latest AAA games in a very efficient power envelope.”

Will you be picking up a Steam Deck? Let us know down in the comments! Check out some of the best reactions down below:

A firm take

prevnext

The battle has begun

prevnext

Wow. it all comes down to this

prevnext

Everyone is talking about the Game Gear today as well

prevnext

Curious timing all around

prevnext

A general read of the situation

prevnext

Everyone wins

prevnext

Nice little point about handheld gaming

prevnext

Interesting thought to consider

prevnext

LOL it's not stopping anytime soon

prev
Start the Conversation

of