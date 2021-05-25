✖

Valve is reportedly working on a portable gaming PC similar to the Nintendo Switch, according to both a newly surfaced leak and a newly surfaced report from a reputable source. The scuttlebutt began this morning when files from a Steam beta client update added a variety of references to controller bindings, a quick-access menu, airplane mode, wifi, Bluetooth audio, a power menu, and a smattering of other things that point towards the secret existence of a portable console in the works at Valve, the makers of Steam.

The portable machine is believed to be called the "SteamPal" under the codename "Neptune," though it's noted the former also may be some type of temporary name. Whatever the case, this is probably what Gabe Newell was referring to when he said Steam was coming to consoles later this year.

Valve is possibly working on a handled Steam console called "SteamPal" (codename Neptune). Beta client update added plenty of references including controller bindings, new UI strings such as quick access menu, system settings (airplane mode, wifi, bluetooth) and a power menu. https://t.co/BwDWjWWb06 — Steam Database (@SteamDB) May 25, 2021

Fast-forward a few hours from these original leaks, and now Ars Technica is running a report claiming that it's heard all of this and more. In the report, the outlet claims that multiple sources familiar with the matter have relayed that the piece of hardware has been in development for some time, and could release by the end of the year, if the supply chain issues around the world don't get in the way.

As for what the product will be, well the report claims it's designed to run a large number of Steam games via Linux as an all-in-one PC with gamepad controls and a touchscreen. It's also noted that prototypes of the machine reveal a much wider device than the Nintendo Switch, which is partially because Valve wants it to support a variety of control options. It is said it can also be "docked" via a USB-C.

Right now, this is more or less where the salient details end. There's currently no word of an exact release date or a price point. And right now, there's also been no word from Valve. We don't expect the makers of Steam to comment on any of this, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, take all of this with a grain of salt.