Steam Frame VR Headset Price Revealed, And It’s Available to Buy Soon

Valve has finally revealed how much its Steam Frame VR headset will cost, giving PC gamers a clearer idea of what it takes to bring their Steam library into virtual reality. The wireless headset and controllers are now available for reservation sign-ups, with two storage options, giving players a choice in which they wish to pre-order. As expected with the rising cost of components and hardware, the Steam Frame VR headset is probably a little more expensive than many would like to see.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Starting at $1,059, Valve is marketing the Steam Frame as a premium gaming device built around both VR and traditional games, including Half-Life: Alyx, which is bundled with the headset. It runs SteamOS 3, supports standalone gaming, and can stream an entire Steam library from a PC. This makes it perfect for those with extensive Steam libraries or those just jumping into PC gaming. The Steam Frame also comes with controllers that feature gamepad controls, allowing for standard inputs and motion inputs.

The Steam Frame VR Headset Is Up For Pre-order Soon

Fans can already sign up through the reservation system, and the first batch of emails is expected to go out September 18th. But those looking to purchase should know the process is a little different. Sign-ups remain open until September 17 at 10 A.M. Pacific, or 1 P.M. Eastern. Valve will then close registrations and use a one-time randomization to determine the reservation and waitlist order.

Steam Frame is here! Our wireless VR headset + controllers, available now in the following models:



Steam Frame 256GB

Steam Frame 1TB

Sign up now and learn more on @Steam https://t.co/N9IvWskQRP pic.twitter.com/9sfIUSjiwL — Valve (@valvesoftware) September 14, 2026

Customers who receive a reservation will be able to purchase their selected model as units become available. The first purchase emails are scheduled to begin going out September 18. Those placed on the waitlist will be notified if they move into the reservation queue. That means anyone interested in buying a Steam Frame VR headset should sign up before the deadline rather than waiting for a traditional launch-day purchase opportunity, as it is likely it will be sold out quickly.

Currently, Valve is offering two models: a 256 GB headset priced at $1,059, while the 1 TB headset is priced at $1,299. This includes a pair of controllers as well as the game, Half-Life: Alyx. Not included, but available as accessories, are the Steam Frame Power Supply, Ergonomic Accessories Kit, and Accessory Replacement Kit. The headset does not include a dedicated power supply, but is compatible with a Steam Deck charger or equivalent 45W USB-C charger.

It is better to be early if you are interested in the Steam Frame VR headset. The Steam Deck sold out almost immediately, with restocks taking a while. VR gaming is more niche, but the possibility of this repeating itself is still high, especially with scalpers. Come September 18th, you will want to have registered your interest to possibly get a purchase email.