2026’s best PC game, according to Metacritic, is officially Steam Deck Verified. This means Valve has tested the PC game for its handheld and can confirm it works from start to finish. More than this, that it works well, or at least that is what the Verified badge is supposed to mean. There have been examples of games that have no right having the Verified badge having it, so trust in the badge is not as strong as it once was. According to some Steam user reviews for the game, though, this is not a problem here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Right now, the highest-rated game of 2026 — above Forza Horizon 6, Mina the Hollower, Pokemon Pokopia, Resident Evil Requiem, and more — is Big Walk, thanks to its 92 on Metacritic. Now, if you look at Metacritic’s “Best Games This Year” list for 2026, you will see Sektori above this with a 94 on Metacritic, but this is not a 2026 game. It’s a 2025 game that just came to Nintendo Switch 2 this year, so it doesn’t qualify as the best game of 2026 because it is not a 2026 game. Whether it will hold onto this title by the end of the year, probably not, but right now Big Walk is the best game of 2026 by this metric, and it is Steam Deck Verified. This isn’t particularly surprising, but it is worth noting it’s not PS5 Pro Enhanced, so it’s not out of the realm of possibility the game would launch without being Verified.

Play video

Co-Op Multiplayer Adventure Game

Big Walk is the junior release from developer House House, who brought the game to market with publisher Panic. Its previous releases are 2016’s Push Me Pull You and 2019’s Untitled Goose Game, the latter of which served as a breakout hit for the team. It remains to be seen if Big Walk will match the commercial success of Untitled Goose Game, but it is the developer’s highest-rated release so far. Its previous high was UGG, which scored an 81. And according to its Steam user review score, 92 is about right because right now Big Walk has a 92% approval rating across more than 5,000 user reviews on the Valve platform, where it costs $19.99.

As for the game itself, for those just learning about it, it is an online co-op adventure game about exploring a large open-world full of puzzles and discoveries with friends. That said, in order to discover every secret and make your way around the game’s world, you will need to work together and find new ways to communicate. As you may know, whimsical co-op friend games are a bit oversaturated in the current market, but by most accounts, this is one of the best examples of the genre so far.