Steam First-Person Shooter Is Now Free to Download

A fairly popular first-person shooter on Steam that previously required a purchase like most games on the digital PC storefront is now free to download and will remain free to download in perpetuity. In other words, the game will be free-to-play going forward, however, nothing about the game is changing. In other words, while it will technically be a free-to-play game going forward, it's still the exact same game it was before this change and has none of the markings of a free-to-play. As for what the game is, it's Blockstorm.

A first-person shooter with a voxel style and emphasis on creation and destruction, Blockstorm was released in May 2015 via developer GhostShark and publisher IndieGala. How well the game sold, we don't know, but its "Very Positive" Steam User Review rating across 6,452 user reviews suggests not only did Steam users like it, but that it posted an appreciable commercial performance.

"We are excited to announce that Blockstorm, the voxel first-person shooter game, our first passion project (but not our last), is now free to play on Steam, forever and for everyone," reads the announcement from GhostShark. "From today onwards, players can download and play Blockstorm for free on Steam. This means that everyone can now experience the adrenaline rush of shooting and building their way through the game's dynamic levels without having to pay a penny. We want to thank our dedicated community of players for their support and feedback over the years. We hope that going free-to-play, our gift to all of our loyal fans and involved community, will encourage even more players to join the Blockstorm community and enjoy the game."

"Blockstorm is a FPS game set in a world made of destructible blocks," reads an official blurb about the game for those unfamiliar with it. "All maps and characters included in the game are made with the same tools that are available to the public. You can build everything in Blockstorm, and you can destroy it."

