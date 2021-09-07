Steam Surprises Players By Making Popular Game Free

✖

Another game has been made free on Steam, and this time it's not a random game no one has ever heard of, but a fairly popular sci-fi city builder. More specifically, and for a limited time, all Steam users can download Haemimont Games and Paradox Interactive's Surviving Mars for free. There are no strings attached to this offer, however, the game -- which usually runs at $30 -- needs to be downloaded before September 8 at 1:00 p.m. EST, because after this window it will revert back to its normal price. That said, if downloaded in this window, it's yours to keep forever.

Surviving Mars debuted back on March 15 via the aforementioned pair and via both PC and consoles. Depending on the platform, the city-builder boasts a Metacritic score ranging from 73 to 76. Meanwhile, on Steam, it can hang its hat on a "Very Positive" Steam User Review rating, with 84 percent of over 17,000 reviews reviewing the game positively.

"Surviving Mars is a sci-fi city builder all about colonizing Mars and surviving the process," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "Choose a space agency for resources and financial support before determining a location for your colony. Build domes and infrastructure, research new possibilities and utilize drones to unlock more elaborate ways to shape and expand your settlement. Cultivate your own food, mine minerals or just relax by the bar after a hard day’s work. Most important of all, though, is keeping your colonists alive. Not an easy task on a strange new planet. There will be challenges to overcome. Execute your strategy and improve your colony’s chances of survival while unlocking the mysteries of this alien world. Are you ready? Mars is waiting for you."

