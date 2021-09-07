One of Ubisoft's Best Far Cry Games Is Free Ahead of Far Cry 6 Release

✖

With Far Cry 6 exactly one month away as of September 7th, those wanting to prepare themselves for the game don’t need to look any further than the Ubisoft Store. Ubisoft announced this week that it’s giving away Far Cry 3 for free, a game which is commonly regarded as one of the company’s best Far Cry games if not one of its best games overall. The only catch is that this game’s being given away exclusively through the Ubisoft Connect platform which means you’ll need to be on the PC to redeem and play it.

The Far Cry 3 giveaway was announced on Tuesday, and you can redeem your free copy of the game easily by heading here. The same site has a quick primer on Far Cry 3 in case you never played that game or you want to hop into Far Cry 6 but aren’t sure what the past games in the series have been about.

“Far Cry 3 is an open world first-person shooter set on an island unlike any other. A place where heavily armed warlords traffic in slaves,” a preview of the game read. “Where outsiders are hunted for ransom. And as you embark on a desperate quest to rescue your friends, you realise that the only way to escape this darkness ... is to embrace it.”

Ubisoft gives its games away for free fairly often through the PC platform, and the same is true for Far Cry 3, specifically. The game was given away for free around this time last year and was given away again back in August, though the giveaway last month only allowed people to play it for free for a limited time without owning the game.

While Far Cry 3 and Far Cry 6 differ greatly in terms of their stories, character choices, and the themes present in the games, playing Far Cry 3 should at least still give you an idea of the general gameplay systems you’ll engage with in Far Cry 6. As we’ve seen from things like the new comic series called Far Cry: Rite of Passage, playing games from further back in the series will give us a better understanding of the new game’s villain. There are also some Easter eggs present in Far Cry 6 which won’t make a ton of sense if you haven’t played Far Cry 3, so even if you’ve beaten it before but you haven’t lately, maybe it’s time for a refresher.

Far Cry 3 is free from the Ubisoft Connect PC platform until September 10th.