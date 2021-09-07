Xbox Series X Releases New Controller With Upgrade

✖

The newest Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S controller is releasing today, and it comes with a perceptible upgrade you may want to know about if you're in the market for a new controller for the latest Xbox machines. Officially dubbed the "Xbox Wireless Controller – Aqua Shift Special Edition," the new controller runs at the standard $69.99 price point and for the most part, it's identical to every other Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S controller bar its color scheme. That said, unlike the other Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S controllers it comes rubberized grips.

At the moment of publishing, we have yet to get our hands on the new controller, but the expectation is these new rubberized grips -- which none of the other Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S controllers have -- will allow for more grip, particularly when your hands are sweaty or wet or covered with any type of substance that interferes with grip.

Below, you can check out the controller for yourself, courtesy of the official Xbox Twitter account:

Let the tides take you on your next adventure. Our Aqua Shift Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller is available now: https://t.co/ix2pIBy3ff pic.twitter.com/Vb4441clXX — Xbox (@Xbox) September 7, 2021

"Get surreal with the Xbox Wireless Controller – Aqua Shift Special Edition, featuring a color-shifting blue shimmer and swirl grips," reads an official product pitch. "Stay on target with a hybrid D-pad and textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back case. Seamlessly capture and share content with a dedicated Share button. Quickly pair with, play on, and switch between devices including Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10 PC, and mobile."

As it was at the time of reveal, it's unclear why this controller has this new feature while the other controllers don't. It's also unclear if this will be the standard going forward, exclusive to this controller, or be a case-by-case decision. As always, we will be sure to keep you in the loop when and if we learn more though. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Xbox, click here.