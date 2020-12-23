Steam: Popular PC Games Being Given Away for Free

✖

Thunderful Publishing is giving away SteamWorld games on Steam for free for the holiday season. More specifically, the publisher has announced that "to help spread some holiday cheer" it is giving away a total of 5,000 digital copies of either SteamWorld Dig, SteamWorld Dig 2, SteamWorld Quest, or SteamWorld Heist for free, no strings attached. Unfortunately, the giveaway isn't just limited to 5,000 unique users, but the first 5,000 unique users that fill out an attached form before December 31. In other words, rather than hope to be lucky, you need to be fast.

According to Thunderful Publishing, keys will be sent out sometime next month, which also means you won't know right away if you're among the first 5,000. And that's all you need to know. In addition to Steam, participants can also put their name down for the Nintendo Switch versions of any of the aforementioned games.

"The current situation has left many people spending the Holidays in a way we aren't used to," said Thunderful Publishing of the giveaway. "To help spread some Holiday cheer, we have decided to give away a total of 5000 digital copies of either SteamWorld Dig, SteamWorld Dig 2, SteamWorld Quest, or SteamWorld Heist for free. "

This year, many of us are spending the Holidays in a way we aren’t used to. We’re doing the following to hopefully brighten your day 🎁Giving away 5 000 #SteamWorld games for free

🎁Discounting the SteamWorld games on most platforms More info here: https://t.co/Xhh1Av6NUE pic.twitter.com/SauSZgwcDF — Thunderful Publishing (@Thunderfulgames) December 23, 2020

To fill out the form required, click here. According to the publisher, once the giveaway is over, it will delete your contact information. In other words, if you're worried about receiving emails in the future, don't be. In addition to this, it notes that the Steam version of SteamWorld Heist does not come with any DLC, however, the Switch version does include The Outsider campaign and all hat packs. It also notes that Switch keys will be limited to North America, but can be used with any Switch or Switch Lite with a North American Nintendo eShop account.