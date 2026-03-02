Two Free Games From 2024 Are Being Permanently Removed From Steam

Two free games released by Bandai Namco in 2024 are being permanently removed from Steam, aka delisted. This means neither will be available to purchase on Steam in any capacity, though those who own either or both games will be able to continue to play each title. Those who want this privilege will need to act before March 31, though, when each game will be delisted. As for why the pair of games is being delisted, we do not know because no reason has been provided in the notice.

“Thank you for your continued patronage,” reads the shutdown notice for each game. “Please be advised that we will be discontinuing distribution of this game effective Tuesday, March 31, 2026. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for your patronage and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.” Below, you can check out each game leaving Steam.

Boomeroad

Boomerroad, from Bandai Namco Studios and Phoenixx Inc., is an action-adventure game where you play as Boomy, who must reach an ancient tower with the assistance of a mysterious boomerang that lets him spawn rails to grind on out of thin air. According to Steam user reviews, this free game released on March 26, 2024, is pretty good, as it has a 95% approval rating after 479 user reviews.

For those curious, the game is listed as “Playable” on Steam Deck, which means it can be played from start to finish, but Steam Deck users may run into a need for user configuration.

Nottolot

Nottolot was released on the same day by the same pair, but it is a robot hacking action game where you, a robot named Rolly, must hack enemy robots as you try to escape a factory holding you hostage and finally see the outside world. According to Steam user reviews, it is also quite good, as evidenced by its 93% approval rating after 151 user reviews. Unfortunately, Nottolot is listed as “Unsupported” by Steam Deck.

As noted, it is unclear why either of these free games is being removed from Steam, but considering it’s around their second anniversary, it appears they only had publishing agreements for two years, which is odd, but considering they are experimental free games, not as odd as it would be for a normal game with no licensing and servers to only have a two-year publishing agreement. That said, for now, this is just speculation, as an official reason for delisting is not disclosed.

