Steam Deck Now Fully Supports Popular 2022 RPG

A popular action-RPGfrom last year is now verified on Steam Deck, which means it’s now fully compatible on the machine. What the differences are between the new Verified version and the previous version of the game on Steam Deck, we don’t know. That said, if you’ve been itching to play Dying Light 2 on Steam Deck, you can do so knowing it’s been Verified by Valve. Previously, the game was “Playable,” which simply means it works on the machine but may require user tweaking. Steam Deck owners no longer have to worry about this possibility though.

Developed and published by Polish studio Techland, Dying Light 2 debuted on February 4, 2022 and sold five million copies in its first month on the market, making it a commerical success. Critically, the game was less impressive. Depending on the platform, it boasts a 76 or 77 on Metacritic, which are solid scores but a bit below the critically acclaimed zone.

“Over twenty years ago in Harran, we fought the virus-and lost. Now, we’re losing again. The City, one of the last large human settlements, is torn by conflict. Civilization has fallen back into the Dark Ages. And yet, we still have hope,” reads an official pitch of the game. “You are a wanderer with the power to change the fate of The City. But your exceptional abilities come at a price. Haunted by memories you cannot decipher, you set out to learn the truth… and find yourself in a combat zone. Hone your skills, as to defeat your enemies and make allies, you’ll need both fists and wits. Unravel the dark secrets behind the wielders of power, choose sides and decide your destiny. But wherever your actions take you, there’s one thing you can never forget-stay human.”

“Dying Light 2 gets off to a slow start, and some might even see it as a slog, but if you see it through just a bit longer, you’ll discover a tension-filled journey through the zombie apocalypse that rewards players who are fearless and leap into danger,” reads a snippet from our official review of the game. “Soon you’ll be gliding, leaping, and zip-lining through the world and cleaving the most deadly of Infected with precision and utter brutality. This is not an easy world to live in, and at times the darkness can almost overwhelm you, but more often than not the rich characters, compelling narrative, and thrill ride combat create a mixture that just can’t be resisted, and it’s a world I look forward to returning to.”