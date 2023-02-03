Steam Users Surprised With Unexpected Freebie

Steam users have been surprised with an unexpected freebie, unfortunately, this freebie is not a free game. While it's somewhat common for games to be made and given away for free on Steam, usually smaller games, it's not often separate non-game downloads are made free. To this end, all Steam users can currently download the original soundtrack for Chorus for free. This offer is available until February 7, and saves you $7.99. And that's it. There are no strings attached.

Of course, if you've never played Chorus, then this freebie is going to do little for you, but according to Steam User Reviews, many have played the sci-fi game and enjoyed it. On Steam, the game boasts a "Very Positive" User Review rating, with 85 percent of nearly 2,000 user reviews reviewing the game positively. Meanwhile, over on Metacritic, the scores for the game depend on the platform, but they all range within the 70s.

As for the game itself, it was developed and published by Deep Silver and released on December 3, 2021. In other words, it's a little over a year old. And if you haven't checked out the game yet, but this offer has you interested, you can either over $39.99 or give it a try first courtesy of a free demo.

"Take control of Nara, once the Circle's deadliest warrior, now their most wanted fugitive, on a quest to destroy the dark cult that created her," reds an official blurb about the game. "Unlock devastating weapons and mind-bending abilities in a true evolution of the space-combat shooter. Along with Forsaken, her sentient starfighter, explore ancient temples, engage in exhilarating zero-g combat, and venture beyond our waking reality."

