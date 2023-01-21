Steam Discounts Popular Shooter to Lowest Price Ever of $3

Until February 2, one of the best first-person shooters is only $3, the cheapest it has ever been on the digital PC storefront. For many, the PC is the home of first-person shooters because of mouse and keyboard, though advancements in aim assist and the popularity of free-to-play games on consoles are starting to challenge this idea. That said, it's hard to deny that the best place to play Titanfall 2 is PC. If you've never played the EA shooter, well now you don't have any excuse because it's only $2.99. This is the cheapest we've ever seen it on any platform, not just Steam.

Developed by Respawn Entertainment -- the studio behind games like Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order -- the Titanfall sequel was released back in 2016 and was widely considered one of the better games of the year. Unfortunately, it was released in the same year as Overwatch and sandwiched between a new Battlefield and Call of Duty, so not many played it. Over the years this has changed and to this day its multiplayer is still going and its single-player campaign is praised.

On Steam, specifically, the game boasts a "Very Positive" User Review rating, with 94 percent of over 122,000 user reviews reviewing the game positively. And you would assume most of these reviews paid full price for the game, or at least more than $2.99. You can't even buy basic food for $2.99 anymore, let alone great video games that costs millions and millions to make. In other words, you can't beat this deal.

"Call down your Titan and get ready for an exhilarating first-person shooter experience in Titanfall 2," reads an official blurb about the game. "The sequel introduces a new single-player campaign that explores the bond between Pilot and Titan. Or blast your way through an even more innovative and intense multiplayer experience – featuring 6 new Titans, deadly new Pilot abilities, expanded customization, new maps, modes, and much more."

For more coverage on all things gaming -- not just the latest as it pertains to PC gaming, but all of the latest as it pertains to Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as well -- click here.