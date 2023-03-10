Highly Rated Steam Game Will Soon Be Unplayable Forever

A highly rated Steam game is being delisted, soon, and for some, it will also soon be unplayable. The game in question is also available via PlayStation and Xbox consoles, where it will also be delisted, but on console, owners of the game will be able to keep playing, to an extent at least. This will not be the case with the Steam version, where servers are being yanked alongside the game's listing. As for the game, it's Lemnis Gate, which has a "Very Positive" Steam user review rating, with 85 percent of reviews for the game rating it positively.

The announcement about Lemnis Gate's future comes straight from publisher Frontier Foundry and developer Ratloop Games Canada, who noted that come April 11, 2023, the game will no longer be available to purchase. After this, multiplayer servers will remain live until July 11, 2023. From this point on, console players will be able to continue playing via local multiplayer and training modes, but this won't be offered to PC players.

"We want to thank you all for your support with Lemnis Gate, joining us for many incredible rounds in the loop," reads the update written to fans of the game. "We've truly loved seeing your passion for the game, the mind-bending strategies you created, and how you embraced this innovative twist on the FPS genre. Lemnis Gate has been an ambitious project that we are privileged to have brought to life together, so it's with sadness that we share this news today."

The statement continues: "From April 11 2023, Lemnis Gate will be removed from sale on all platforms. However, we will be keeping the multiplayer servers online so you can all continue to enter the loop until July 11 2023, at which point they will be closed. Console players will still be able to access local multiplayer and training modes, however, PC players will be unable to play beyond that point. We want to thank you all once again for your support and joining us on this journey."

For those completely out of the loop, Lemnis Gate was released on August 3, 2021 via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Upon release, it was also available via Xbox Game Pass, but it doesn't look like this boost was enough to sustain the game as it's shutting down less than a year later.