Steam Deck 2 Release Window Teased by Valve

Valve has teased when it might look to release its next iteration of the Steam Deck, which many fans are simply calling "Steam Deck 2" for the time being. Ever since Valve first released the Steam Deck in early 2022, the company hasn't shied away from the fact that it would one day look to release new successors to the hardware. And while it seems like none of these new Steam Deck revisions are going to drop soon, those working on the platform at Valve have now shed more light on when fans can expect a successor to arrive.

In a new interview with Rock Paper Shotgun, Valve designer Lawrence Yang spoke briefly about when a potential Steam Deck 2 could become available. In short, Yang said that those at Valve have already been monitoring closely what could be improved with the hardware in the future. That being said, Yang went on to state that none of these improvements would likely be possible for quite some time which means "a true next-gen Deck with a significant bump in horsepower wouldn't be for a few years."

All in all, this statement from Yang is a positive one because it means that those looking to purchase a Steam Deck won't see the hardware quickly abandoned for an upgraded model in the near future. With Valve's openness about developing Steam Deck 2, some fans have worried that such a piece of tech could arrive relatively soon, which has left them hesitant to buy the current version of the system. Knowing that the Steam Deck in its current form is going to be around for "a few years" though should quickly squash those concerns and might lead to many who have been on the fence to buy the device sooner rather than later.

