Critically-Acclaimed Steam Game Only $0.99 for a Limited Time

A critically-acclaimed game is currently only $0.99 over on Steam. Steam Deck users can also take advantage of the deal as while the game in question has not been "Verified" for Steam Deck, but is listed as "Playable," which means it is functional on the Steam Deck, but may require "extra effort to interact with or configure." That said, interested parties will need to act fast as the deal is set to expire next week on April 18.

The game in question hails from 2015, and is widely considered one of the best games of its year. This evident by its 91 on Metacritic, and its numerous awards. Some examples of the latter include winning Best Narrative and Best Performance at The Game Awards. If you haven't connected the dots yet the mystery game is Her Story from Sam Barlow, the mind also responsible, and known for, 2022's Immortality and some Silent Hill games.

"Her Story is the award winning video game from Sam Barlow, creator of Silent Hill: Shattered Memories and Aisle," reads an official blurb about the game. "A crime fiction game with non-linear storytelling, Her Story revolves around a police database full of live action video footage. It stars Viva Seifert, actress and one half of the band Joe Gideon and the Shark."

The game's official description continues:

"Her Story sits you in front of a mothballed desktop computer that's logged into a police database of video footage. The footage covers seven interviews from 1994 in which a British woman is interviewed about her missing husband. Explore the database by typing search terms, watch the clips where she speaks those words and piece together her story. Unlike anything you've played before, Her Story is an involving and moving experience. A game that asks you to listen."

On Steam, Her Story has amassed 7,036 user reviews, 89 percent of which are positive, giving the game a "Very Positive" rating. The positive reviews of the game match the positive reviews of critics, praising the game's story and performances above everything else. Meanwhile, criticism at the game is varied, but the biggest sticking point for detractors is aimed at the game's ending.

If you decide to check out Her Story via this Steam Deal, whether on PC or on Steam Deck, you can expect a game that is about two or four hours long. Obviously, this is quite short by the standards of video games, but at just $0.99, it is still averages out to between $0.25 to $0.50 per hour of content.