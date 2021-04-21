Steam Makes Brand New 2021 Game Free for Limited Time

✖

A game over on Steam is 100 percent free, but only for a few hours. Right now, all Steam users can download Utopos for free, but this offer is only available until 1:00 PM EST. If downloaded within this window, it's completely free and yours to keep forever. However, if you miss this window, you will need to spend $10 to buy and play the game.

Developed by Jani Penttinen and published by Utopos Games, Utopos just released back on March 29, 2021. In other words, it's a few weeks old. On Steam, it boasts a "Mostly Positive" Steam User Review rating, with 75 percent of users reviewing the game positively across 24 reviews.

"Utopos is back! The original Utopos launched almost 30 years ago in 1993, but the magic is still there," reads an official pitch of the game. "Utopos is a multiplayer spaceship arena fighting game. Utopos is easy to pick up and provides countless hours of fun action with your friends! Situated at the Asteroid Belt, Utopos is a colonized world inhabited by humans who left the earth in the search of a better life. Rocketship fights have become a popular sport and it's up to you to fight your way to the top. Choose your ship and weapons and fight against other players to see how is the ultimate rocketship fighting champion! While Utopos is a multiplayer game, it also provides AI-controlled bots that fight just like humans, so you can train on your own too. Try Utopos with a friend - this is quite possibly the most fun you've had in ages!"

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear why the game has been made free, but as noted it won't be free for much longer. In fact, by the time you read this, it may no longer be free.

