Apple Fans Are Flipping Out Over New Purple iPhone 12

During today's Apple Event, Apple revealed a brand color variant for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini, which Twitter has dubbed the "Purple iPhone." The new purple color is set to release on April 30, with pre-orders opening this Friday, April 23. Beyond the color, there's nothing new or special about the iPhone 12, but the color alone has fans of the company's products flipping out over on Twitter.

Naturally, this hasn't been the only announcement at the Apple Event, which, at the moment of writing this, is still ongoing, but right now, it's the announcement that is grabbing all the attention. Upon its reveal, "Purple iPhone" instantly started to trend on Twitter.

In 2021, when something is trending on Twitter, it's not always for a great reason. In fact, more often than not, it's not for a very good reason at all. However, Twitter seems to universally adore the new color variant, which is clearly inspired by Spring and Easter colors.

Apple introduces iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in a stunning new purple #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/s5zUgVX75a — HackYouriPhone (HYi) (@hackyouriphone) April 20, 2021

The iPhone 12 debuted back in October 2020 as the fourteenth generation of the product and at a lower price point compared to previous models. Since release, demand for the phone has been fairly consistent, but this new color has been the most positively received variant so far.