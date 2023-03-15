Steam Game Now Completely Free to Own for Very Limited Time

A notable game on Steam that only released less than a year ago is now completely free to own, but only if you move quickly. One of the biggest benefits of gaming on PC is that sales for various games tend to happen more often than on any other platform. Not only does Steam itself have massive sales on an annual basis, but numerous third-party platforms also tend to have big promotions of their own. Now, one of those third-party sites in question happens to be the source that is now giving away a game for no cost at all.

Available to snag via Fanatical, the Steam game Chenso Club is now completely free to pick up and own in perpetuity. First released in September 2022, Chenso Club is a cutesy co-op brawler that will see players tasked with taking down alien hordes. Chenso Club features a number of different characters to play and also contains roguelike elements, which means there is plenty of replayability in store.

"The alien invaders are everywhere, attacking everything and everyone! And when they die, the life-force they leave behind is an ultra-incredible energy source! Is there any hope?" says the game's official description. "Meet the Chenso Club: a growing group of fighters here to save the world. They're using the aliens' life-force to power up and beat them at their own game. Don't let their adorable nature fool you – they will happily and brutally obliterate any threat that gets in their way."

As mentioned, if you want to obtain Chenso Club for yourself, you'll need to move fast. Giveaways like this on Fanatical never last long because the site only has a limited number of game keys that it can give out to users. With this in mind, if you become aware of this promotion too late, there's a chance that Fanatical could have already run out of copies of Chenso Club to give away. Keep this in mind if you're someone who is looking to take advantage of this offer.

