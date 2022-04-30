Steam Users Surprised With New Free Game

✖

Steam users have been surprised with a new free game. Between now and May 2, Alper Gonen and Dogan Dipcin have made their game, Mido and Di, free for all Steam users, no strings attached. Normally, the game only costs $5.99, so the savings aren't massive, but free is free. That said, whether the game is worth your time, well the Steam User Reviews are divided.

The game -- which was just released last November -- has 64 user reviews on the digital storefront, and considering it doesn't have any reviews on Metacritic, this is the only insight potential players have about its quality. Of the 64 reviews, 60 percent of them review the game positively, giving the game a "Mixed" User Review Score.

Below, you can read more about the game and check out an official gameplay trailer for it as well:

"Mido is an alien kid having nightmares about zombie aliens. One night he draws a creature, Di, and it comes alive to teach Mido how to fight zombies," reads an official pitch of the game. "Mido and Di was a short animation project we wrote but couldn't complete nearly 15 years ago. This game is based on that story, but the story is not playing much part in the game. This is a frantic action, third-person, zombie shooting game. You play in simplistic, beautiful-looking levels, trying to shoot zombie aliens before they get you. The zombie aliens are coming in waves, like a tower defense game but this is a third person look to that mechanic. You have three different weapons and they are very fun to use. Combining ice and fire weapon, you can even get coins out of zombies. With that coins you upgrade weapons."

