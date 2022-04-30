Xbox Users Can Finally Play Popular Xbox 360 Game Again

✖

Xbox users on Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can finally play a popular Xbox 360 game again. The Xbox 360 remains Xbox's greatest generation. It sold twice as much as the Xbox One and 4x more than the original Xbox. It's possible the Xbox Series consoles will bypass the Xbox 360 as they have been outselling the PS5 recently. This remains to be seen though, and until it happens, the Xbox 360 will remain the peak for Xbox so far. Not only did the console sell well and help revolutionize online gaming, but many great IPs got their start during that generation such as Forza Horizon.

Xbox fans will be very familiar with how Forza Horizon games are consistently delisted from sale due to expiring licenses. To this end, Forza Horizon on Xbox 360 has been delisted for many years, but all of a sudden it's back on the Microsoft Store and available to buy for $19.99.

There's been no information released alongside the game's relisting. Xbox hasn't drawn any attention to the occurrence, which is odd, because it's very obvious something has been done to the game to get it back on the Microsoft Store. It could be nothing more than a mistake, but while this is possible, it's certainly not probable.

Forza Horizon was released back in 2012. When the series started, it wasn't developed by Playground Games like it is now, but was rather handled by Turn 10 Studios, the team that now exclusively works on sister series Forza Motorsport.

Released on October 23, 2012, Forza Horizon is the fifth installment in the Forza series and a spin-off of Forza Motorsport. Upon release, the Xbox 360 exclusive garnered an 85 on Metacritic. Since its release, four other Forza Horizon games have been released, with the most recent being Forza Horizon 5, one of last year's highest-rated and most popular games.

As always, we will keep you updated. In the meantime, if you're interested buy this game while you still can. As noted, this could be a mistake, and if it is, it's going to be pulled from sale quickly.