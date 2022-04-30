Red Dead Redemption 3 Rumor Leaks Release Window

✖

According to a new rumor, Red Dead Redemption 3 is in development but is still a few years away from releasing. The current expectation is that Rockstar Games' next release will be GTA 6. What will come after this, is less obvious, but the safe bet is Red Dead Redemption 3 given the cadence Rockstar Games has developed switching between the two series. A third game in the series is inevitable, but it's not obvious when it could release because we don't know what GTA 6 is going to release.

To this end, a new rumor claims to know when the western will release, or at least when Rockstar Games is aiming to release the game. The rumor comes the way of Profesor Turkmen, a Twitter user who has cultivated quite a large following on the social media platform, though not for a plethora of rumors and inside scoops.

According to the Twitter user, the game is tentatively slated for a 2026 release, however, there's a possibility it could be moved to 2025. The rumor doesn't say why the game could be moved forward.

The leaker adds that GTA 6 is scheduled to release in 2023, something other recent rumors have also suggested. If this is the case, 2025 or even 2026 seems like a quick turnaround for a studio that famously takes its time. Five years notably separated the studio's two most recent games: GTA 5 (2013) and Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018). To go from five years to three years would be unexpected, especially as games only get harder and harder to make due to work-from-home policies, hiring issues, and increasing ambition. That said, for what it's worth, we've been hearing for a couple of years now that Take-Two Interactive has been applying pressure to Rockstar Games to release games at a faster rate than it has been.

For now, take everything here with a big ol' grain of salt. This is an unverified rumor. It's not official news, and even if it's accurate, it's subject to change. As for Rockstar Games, it hasn't commented on any of this. It never comments on rumors so we don't expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story with whatever it has to say.