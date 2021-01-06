Steam Update Improves PS5, Xbox Series X Controller Performance

✖

The Steam Client Beta got another update this week to once again improve the performances of both the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 controllers. The update added some extra features for different Xbox controllers including the newest one that shipped with the next-gen consoles as well as the Xbox Elite Controller while the PlayStation 5 DualSense’s LED light can now be configured through a drop-down menu. These sorts of updates follow others from the past that first began adding support for the new controllers as their respective consoles were released.

Steam’s latest update for its Client Beta was released this week before being re-released not long afterwards to resolve a problem with the Xbox controllers. For those who take part in the Steam Client Beta, you can now try out the new features listed below.

Steam Client Beta – January 5th

Added a setting for extended Xbox controller support. The option can be enabled in the General Controller Setting section of your Steam settings and requires a driver installation and restarting your computer.

Extended Xbox features include: Support for more than 4 Xbox controllers The ability to bind the Xbox Elite controller paddles in controller configurations The ability to bind the Xbox Series X controller share button in controller configurations Support for trigger rumble in games using Windows.Gaming.Input API

Added a drop down in the personalization menu for the PS5 controller player slot LED allowing the player to disable it, enable it only when multiple controllers are connected, or to enable it at all times. This setting defaults to enable the LED only when multiple controller are connected.

Added support for the Wooting Two keyboard

Non-gamepad input devices like the HOTAS and G15 are now available to games when Generic Gamepad Configuration Support is enabled in the Controller Settings.

As is the case with any of the updates released for the Steam Client Beta, these changes and new features will be tested for a while before getting a live release in the main Steam Client. Those updates release less frequently and have larger sets of notes attached to them, so expect the main client to get its update at a later date after all the changes have been tested enough in the Steam Client Beta.

H/T PCGamesN