Steam Now Officially Supports the PS5 DualSense Controller

The digital distribution platform Steam now officially supports the PlayStation 5's DualSense controller with the release of its latest client update. While the controller had been supported in part via the beta version of the client, this marks the full release and support for various functions like the DualSense's trackpad, lightbar, and so on.

"Added support for PS5 Controllers to Steam Input including trackpad, gyro, lightbar, and rumble functionality," the client update release notes specifically read in part. It is interesting that the Steam update states "rumble functionality" and not "haptic feedback" here, as it likely means that it does not support the exact same functionality as the PS5. In a nutshell, PS5 games can include special sensitivities with the triggers that, for example, provide tension when pulling back a bow. The way Steam phrases it makes it seem like just general rumble is supported at the moment.

Gamepads like the PS5 DualSense controller are not technically required for playing video games via Steam, of course. By and large, a mouse and keyboard will do everything you need them to do regardless of the video game. But for some games, especially those designed with a video game console in mind, it can be extremely handy to swap controls over to a gamepad. That is doubly true for those folks that go back and forth between a PC and a console, so it's nice to have it officially supported regardless.

In general, the PlayStation 5 itself is now available globally. The version containing a disc drive costs $499 while the all-digital console instead costs $399. Retailers appear to be relatively constantly restocking, though stock flickers in and out depending on when you're looking. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation here.

