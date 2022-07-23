Stray Mod Allows Players To Replace Cat With a Dog

There are cat people and there are dog people, and this has led to the great erasure of the cat from Stray. The new game from BlueTwelve is making the rounds after years of anticipation because you get to play as a cat. For many people, that's all you need to know, because who doesn't want to play as a cat? On top of that, the game is all about companionship and the importance of our furry friends. A group of robots have been stuck in an underworld with no way out and rely on this cat to give them their freedom and show them the light, but some players don't believe a cat should be the one leading this venture!

A new mod for Stray now allows players to play as a dog instead of a cat. The mod is available now on Nexus courtesy of creator crubino and allows players to replace the game's unnamed cat with a French Bulldog, which is relatively equal in size to the agile cat. It's unclear if the mod only changes the model to a dog or if it also changes the "meow" command to a dog's bark. Given there are a lot of cat related activities such as animations where it licks itself, scratches couches and carpet, and just generally moves like a cat instead of a dog. Nevertheless, if you'd prefer to play a game about a feline where you're a dog as opposed to a cat, you can do this now. You can see some images of the mod in action courtesy of Twitter user ItsHoje.

Stray has been dominating social media due to how cute and moving the game actually is. ComicBook.com gave Stray a 4.5 out of 5 in its review and praised the game for its earnest writing and story. "This is a game that wears its heart on its sleeve and expertly weaves its themes into everything the player does," reads the review. "There will likely be many people who buy this game because they want to play as a cat and their itch will be scratched, but there's also a high chance they will come away moved by its story of companionship and get caught up in its soothing and equally mesmerizing atmosphere."

Stray is out now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. What do you think of the dog mod? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.