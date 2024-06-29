Wizards of the Coast Unveils Three New Sets For Magic: The Gathering

Wizards of the Coast's three upcoming Magic: The Gathering sets offer a great building block to learn from, a horror plane unlike anything Magic has seen before, and the first all-animal plane.

During Wizards of the Coast's latest Preview Panel for Magic: The Gathering, multiple new sets were announced were announced for release later this year: Magic: The Gathering – Foundations, Magic: The Gathering – Dustmourn: House of Horror, and Magic: The Gathering – Bloomburrow. Foundations is designed for players across all experience levels with Magic – whether its their first steps into learning, the finishing touches to a Standard deck, or the leap into diving deeper – while the Dustmourn and Bloomburrow sets offer experiences for more specific genre fans.

Magic: The Gathering – Foundations

Regarding Foundations, Wizards of the Coast shared on X (formerly Twitter):

"Foundations has the expected Play and Collector Boosters but we've now added The Beginner Box and Starter Kits, two new products to help teach Magic and help new players build their collection. They are designed from the ground up to aid the teaching process!" Foundations received a November 15th release date and it's noted more information is to come on the set as the release date gets closer.

Duskmourn: House of Horror

Releasing just in time for spooky season on September 27th, Duskmourn is described as "a love letter to modern horror and Magic's newest plane is unlike anything players have seen before in the game." The plane of Duskmourn was once full of a variety of life and locations, but an ancient horror has transformed it into a singular, horror-filled house. Duskmourn introduces another new feature to Magic: The Gathering sets with Rooms cards. In Duskmourn, Nashi, the son of the Planeswalker Tamiyo, has vanished through a mysterious door, with the only clue offering any indication as to where he is being a glitchy recording of a new terrifying world.

The first look published by Wizards also reads that Duskmourn is "Inspired by horror media of the '80s through the modern day," and that players will join Niko Aris, Tyvar Kell, Zimone Wola, Kaito Shizuki, and the Wanderer as they fight their way through the House of Horror.

Details

Duskmourn: House of Horror Set Code: DSK

DSK Duskmourn: House of Horror Commander Set Code : DSC



: DSC Special Guests Set Code : SPG



: SPG Legality: Duskmourn: House of Horror (DSK) is a Standard-legal set. Duskmourn: House of Horror Commander (DSC) and Special Guests (SPG) are Commander-, Legacy-, and Vintage-legal sets, and individual cards are also legal where already available in other formats. Duskmourn: House of Horror Play Boosters contain cards from DSK and SPG. These cards are playable in Duskmourn: House of Horror Draft and Sealed when opened from Play Boosters.

Preview Events

Story Begins : August 26

: August 26 Debut : August 31

: August 31 Previews Start : August 31

: August 31 MTG Arena Release : September 24

: September 24 Duskmourn: House of Horror Release : September 27

: September 27 Nightmare Bundle Release: October 18

Gameplay Events

Prerelease Events : September 20–27

: September 20–27 Commander Party : October 4–10 and November 1–7

: October 4–10 and November 1–7 End of Year Store Championship : October 12–January 4

: October 12–January 4 WPN Trick or Treat Halloween Event : October 25–31

: October 25–31 Open House: November 1–3

Magic: The Gathering – Bloomburrow



Nearly the complete opposite of Duskmourn is Bloomburrow, Magic's first all-animal plane "where big adventures await even the smallest who are bold, inquisitive, and heroic, while those with more homespun and peaceable yearnings can enjoy the tranquil life." While the tranquil life is the goal, that can't be the reality for a Magic: The Gathering set! As the first look post reads, "But peace is endangered in Valley as the delicate balance of nature is threatened, and the elemental Calamity Beasts and the Great-Night Owl imperil the lives of its inhabitants. The animalfolk will have to band together to defend their homes. Led by Mabel, a mousefolk mother and reluctant hero, a party will strike out to investigate what has befallen a neighboring town."

Bloomburrow Set Code : BLB



: BLB Bloomburrow Commander Set Code : BLC



: BLC Special Guests Set Code: SPG



Bloomburrow Preview Events

Magic Story : July 2

: July 2 Debut and Previews Begin : July 9

: July 9 Card Image Gallery and Previews Complete : July 19

: July 19 MTG Arena Release : July 30

: July 30 Global Tabletop Release: August 2

Bloomburrow Gameplay Events