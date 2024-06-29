Diablo 3 Season 32 Start Date Announced

Blizzard Entertainment has announced that Season 32 of Diablo 3 will begin July 12th at 5pm PDT. In Season 32: Ethereal Memory, Nephalem can harness the power of the Ethereal Memory theme, a theme that was first introduced with Season 24. In the announcement for Season 32 all of the exciting updates coming with Ethereal Memory are outlined including season theme, season cosmetic rewards, season journey rewards, seasonal conquest, and Haedrig's Gift, reintroducing Diablo 3 players to Ethereals and listing the bosses they'll have to face.

Season 32: Ethereal Memory

Season Theme

The season theme is inspired by the reimagining of how Ethereal items manifest in the game and reintroduces 21 weapons from Diablo 2. As noted, the season brings about the reintroduction of the Ethereal weapon type which players will acquire and hunt for. Additional details noted for Ethereals include:

Ethereals are account bound and can only be dropped by monsters, chests, and destructibles, but do not require your character to be Level 70 in order to drop. Ethereals cannot be acquired through Kanai's Cube or from Kadala.

Ethereal rarity drop rate is set between Ancient and Primal items.

There are 3 unique Ethereals per class. Each Ethereal has fixed affixes and rolls one random Legendary Weapon power and one random Class Passive Skill.

Only one Ethereal can be equipped at a time.

Ethereals ignore item durability loss.

Legendary Powers and Class Passive Skills rolled on Ethereals do not stack with the same power equipped through Kanai's Cube, Items or Skills.

Ethereals cannot be Enchanted, Transmogrified, Dyed, Reforged, or traded.

Ethereals can be augmented.

Collecting all 21 Ethereals during the season will reward players with the Feat of Strength, Ethereal Recollection. Players who accomplish this will have all Ethereal transmogrify options available for future seasonal and non-seasonal play.

Ethereals only drop in Seasonal play and will not transfer to your non-seasonal character when the season ends.

Season Cosmetic Rewards

Awards originally available from Season 8 will be reintroduced to the Season Journey as well as End of Journey rewards, in this instance two new cosmetic rewards for those who complete the entirety of the season, the Teganze Warrior Portrait Frame and Bat pet. Additional rewards include:

Boots and Pants slots of the exclusive Conqueror Set

A series of portrait frames that smolder with demonic fires of the Burning Hells.

The wings of Andariel

Season Journey Rewards

Guardian of Sanctuary: Finish a level 70 Nephalem Rift on Torment XIII difficulty within 5 minutes.

Gem of My Life: Level three Legendary Gems to level 55.

All I Do is Win: Complete 2 Conquests this Season.

Warm Thoughts: Kill Izual at Level 70 in under 15 seconds on Torment XIII difficulty.

Money Ain't a Thang: Slay Greed on Torment XIII difficulty. Treasure Goblins outside of Nephalem Rifts will sometimes open portals to Greed's domain, The Vault.

Take U There: Reach Greater Rift Level 60 Solo. Greater Rift keystones can be obtained from any Nephalem Rift guardian.

Power Amplification: Use Kanai's Cube to augment an Ancient Legendary item with a level 50+ gem.

Cubic Reconfiguration: Use Kanai's Cube to reforge a Legendary item.

Seasonal Conquest

For Curses!/Stars Align, pick any Cursed Chest event that requires killing monsters and defeat over 350 or more at Level 70 on Torment X or higher. Push your way to Greater Rift Level 75 to complete Divinity/Lionhearted. For the fiercest demon slayers, Boss Mode/Worlds Apart is a speed challenge where you'll need to eliminate the following bosses at Level 70 and Torment X in under twenty minutes:

The Skeleton King

The Butcher

Zoltun Kulle

Ghom

Cydaea

Rakanoth

Diablo

Adria

Queen Araneae

Maghda

Belial

Siegebreaker Assault Beast

Azmodan

Izual

Urzael

Malthael

There's also Years of War/Dynasty, noted as a great test for those who enjoy mastering various Class Sets, as well as Masters of the Universe/Masters of Sets that will challenge tactical understanding.

Haedrig's Gift