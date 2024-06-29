Damian Priest Misses Scheduled WWE SmackDown Appearance

The WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest was scheduled to appear at Madison Square Garden for tonight's WWE SmackDown. Set to take on "Main Event" Jey Uso in a dark match, that is no longer slated to happen. Due to circumstances out of the champion's control, he will have to miss tonight's show as he is stuck on a plane. Unfortunately, it is a risk that must be taken when going to wrestling shows, as the card always says "subject to change."

Priest has been providing updates to fans on social media over the last few hours. First writing, "trying my best to make it. Plane issues making it very difficult." Then, a little over an hour later, he posted an update. "Unfortunately the honor of main eventing The Garden is not possible tonight," Priest wrote. "Still haven't taken off. Stuck on a plane in a runway. Very disappointed and apologies to my people. This one hurts. Enjoy the show! #SmackDown I'm sure will be awesome." It's unclear who will take his place in the match.

At this year's Money in the Bank in Toronto, Priest looks to fend off Rollins who recently returned from surgery. While Rollins wants the title back, Priest wants to prove that he can beat him fair and square and that originally, that was his plan ... until Drew McIntyre got in the way. Regardless of who wins the match they already have their next challenger lied out for them -- "The Ring General" Gunther. As the 2024 King of the Ring winner, WWE has decided to add stakes to this year's event so both the King and Queen will get title shots at WWE SummerSlam.

Priest won the World Heavyweight Championship back in April at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. Since, he's spent a good chunk of his reign trying to prove to fans why he deserves to hold the championship. They have gone on record to refer to him as a "transitional champion" but Priest doesn't let it get him down. Additionally, he is the leader of the dominating WWE stable Judgment Day. With Rhea Ripley absent due to injury, the group is headed toward complete disarray and WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan is certainly not helping matters as she tries to take Dominik Mysterio away.

