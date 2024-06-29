Working With Metal Gear Hideo Kojima Again Would Be "The Dream" Says Konami Producer

Noriaki Okamura says he would "like nothing better than to work with Mr. Kojima and the rest of the team again," on Metal Gear Solid.

Konami's Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater's producer Noriaki Okamura has addressed the idea of working with series creator and undeniable gaming giant Hideo Kojima in the first Metal Gear Production Hotline video released today. In the video, Okamura is seen answering a tough question straight away regarding potential future involvement of the original developer team, which brings up the creator. Okamura notes that "people have moved on to new things and new commitments, and that's just our current reality," though continues on to express his personal desires in the matter.

"It's not my place to answer on behalf of anyone outside the company, or to guess how they might feel about it," Okamura said. "But just speaking for myself, personally, I'd like nothing better than to work with Mr. Kojima and the rest of the team again. If that could happen, that would be the dream."

Despite Kojima and his team not working on the new Metal Gear Solid game, Okamura notes they will be credited on the game, which makes sense given how engrained into the franchise they are. "But on a related detail, since we had a lot of questions about this, Mr. Kojima and all the original development staff are of course credited for their original roles," he states. "They were already included in the [Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1], and they'll be listed in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater as well. They're a part of these games too, so absolutely, they're in."

Okamura also reiterates there was no recasting for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, so the same voice actors will be heard in the upcoming game. The conversation then shifts back toward what developers are working on the game, to which Okamura once again returns to the original team. "...we do still have many of the same people who worked on the original Metal Gear solid 3: Snake Eater as part of the team. And, we're also working with a number of people at outside partners. In particular, we're working closely with the very skilled team at Virtuos, who have previously helped us on other Metal Gear titles as well," he states. "They're assisting us on several fronts, especially because we're building this game in Unreal Engine 5, instead of the FOX Engine that we've been using up until now. Their expertise in that area has been a huge help. We're really glad to have them working with us."

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is expected to release via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, with no confirmed release date just yet.