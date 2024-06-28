Baldur's Gate 3 Sale Makes the Dungeons & Dragons Game Cheaper Than Ever Before

If despite all of the praise Baldur's Gate 3 has received in the time that's passed since its release in the back half of 2023 you've resisted the temptation to play it and you've decided to give it a go, or if you've been waiting for the game to go on sale to a price you're more comfortable paying, the Steam Summer Sale is offering players the chance to purchase what is widely considered to be the best RPG to date at its lowest price ever. Larian Studios have marked Baldur's Gate 3 down by 20%, its most substantial discount yet.

Baldur's Gate 3 can be purchased with its lowest price ever for players on PC, as can be seen in the Steam chart that tracks its price over time. The 20% discount drops Larian Studios' 2023 critical and commercial darling to $47.99 / £39.99, down from $59.99 / £49.99. You can secure the game for yourself on Steam with this deal until July 11th. While at the moment the sale is through Steam, the official social media pages for the game noted console players have a discount of their own to look forward to with a reply to the original post exclaiming, "Keep an eye out for discounts coming to your favourite platform later this summer!"

Now is a fantastic time to get into Baldur's Gate 3, and not just because this summer isn't exactly packed with video game releases. While yes, it will undoubtedly be nice to cross another option off of the gaming backlog if you've got this game listed, Larian Studios is getting closer to implementing Patch 7 to the game which will bring modding tools, evil endings for both the Dark Urge players and otherwise, and more, signifying what the studio feels is "the point where [they're] going to say 'ok, now it's yours [the fans'] fully'." Mod support has been a highly requested feature since the game was fully released, so this addition will likely drive many more players to the game.

Baldur's Gate 3 also notably continues to be the most played game on Steam Decks in the last 12 months, ranking above several other notable titles like Elden Ring, Dave the Diver, Stardew Valley, and Vampire Survivors. If you're looking to take advantage of more than one deal, a couple of Steam Deck options also have a discount in the shop right now.