Street Fighter 5 Definitive Update Patch Notes Released

As previously announced, Street Fighter V developer Capcom is set to release a “Definitive Update” for Street Fighter V: Champion Edition tomorrow, March 29th, on PlayStation 4 and PC. While it was teased that there would be major updates to the video game, like the addition of new filters and tracksuit colors, the full patch notes for the upcoming adjustments make it clear just how deep those changes will actually be.

Most notably, the new “Definitive Update” for the video game will make changes to combo counts, mid-air combo difficulty in the corner, and more. Beyond the general changes, it would appear that more or less every single fighter in the video game has had a balance pass to bring them more in line with where the developer actually wants them.

Patch notes for the #SFVCE Definitive Update are now available! 🛠️🕹️https://t.co/DRCO2RZJut — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) March 28, 2022

You can check out the general adjustments for the new Street Fighter V: Champion Edition update, straight from the source, below:

Combo Counts

The specifics of the adjustments made to combo counts are detailed below.

Combo Count Start Value

The numerical value used to indicate when an air combo starts from a particular move.

The smaller a move’s combo start value is, the easier it is for that move to begin an air combo, and vice-versa.

Combo Count Gain

A numerical value that increases when a move is incorporated into an air combo.

The smaller a move’s combo start gain is, the easier it is for that move to begin an air combo, and vice-versa.

Combo-Count Limit

A numerical value used to determine up to which point a move can land in an air combo.

The larger the combo-count limit a move has, the easier that move can be incorporated into a combo.

Normal Backward/Forward Throw Priority

Currently fixing an issue that occurs during normal throws where inputting a direction opposite to the direction you wish to throw an opponent

1F before the button input causes you to not throw the opponent in the intended direction.

Adjustment of Mid-Air Combo Difficulty in the Corner

When using forward-moving follow-up attacks against opponents knocked back in mid-air at the edge of the screen, there were some cases where attacks would pass through the opponent and miss.

Since this made the difficulty of air combos performed at the edge of the screen unintentionally high, some moves were adjusted so that they don’t pass through opponents when performed as part of air combos at the edge of the screen.

For more on relevant moves, please refer to each character’s command list.

Game Behavior When Absorbing an Opponent’s Guard-Break Technique with a Move

Fixed an issue where the guard break scaling value was added to the damage incurred when attacked while absorbing an opponent’s guard break technique with a move.

You can check out the rest of the patch notes, including specifics for each fighter, right here.

As noted above, the new “Definitive Update” for Street Fighter V: Champion Edition is set to release tomorrow, March 29th. Street Fighter V: Champion Edition is more generally currently available for the PlayStation 4 and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Street Fighter franchise in general right here.

