Stumble Guys Teasing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collaboration

At the moment, Stumble Guys has a bunch of content based on Dungeons & Dragons, but Scopely is already teasing the game's next big collaboration. The company has released a piece of promotional art featuring Mr. Stumble eating a pizza while walking towards an open sewer. A green glow can be seen emanating from the sewer, and there's even a tiny bit of ooze on the street. While the teaser doesn't spell it out, it seems pretty obvious that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be coming to the game sometime in the near future!

The full art for the collaboration can be found below.

(Photo: Scopely, Nickelodeon)

Stumble Guys x TMNT

At this time, we don't know how this Stumble Guys collaboration will be handled. The current Dungeons & Dragons collaboration has both paid skins as well as a Stumble Path with both free and premium tiers. That Stumble Path is set to come to an end next week, so it's a safe bet we'll see it replaced with one centered on the TMNT. The game's Masters of the Universe collaboration featured a whole bunch of skins, and there's a chance we could see a similar treatment for the Ninja Turtles. Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael are all safe bets, but there are a lot of other fun possibilities, such as Shredder, Splinter, and Casey Jones. It's also possible we could see unique maps or modes.

A Stumble Guys collaboration with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles makes a lot of sense! This is actually not the first Nickelodeon crossover the game has featured, as SpongeBob SquarePants content was added last year. The TMNT have also been appearing in a metric ton of video game collaborations lately, from console games like Street Fighter 6, to mobile titles like State of Survival.

Stumble Guys on Console

Stumble Guys just landed on consoles earlier this year, starting with Xbox in January and there's a timed beta happening on PlayStation right now. A Nintendo Switch version has also been announced, but does not have a release date. Collaboration content has been a bit strange on consoles, however. So far, there hasn't been a way to unlock collaborative skins through the console versions. However, players can sync their accounts, and most skins earned on mobile can be used on console.

That worked for Masters of the Universe and Dungeons & Dragons, as well as a bunch of collaborations that happened prior to the console launch, such as skins based on the NFL and Pac-Man. However, the game's Ghostbusters content remains only available in the mobile version, and Scopely has not offered any information as to why that is. Hopefully the company will allow players to enjoy the upcoming TMNT content no matter which platform they're using!

Are you excited to see TMNT content in Stumble Guys? Which skins would you like to see added? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!