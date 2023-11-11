Stumble Guys Gets a SpongeBob SquarePants Crossover
SpongeBob SquarePants comes to Stumble Guys.
Stumble Guys, the Fall Guys lookalike which actually ended up standing on its own as a success over time, got a new crossover this week with characters from SpongeBob SquarePants added to the game. Stumble Guys developers Kitka Games and Scopely announced the new collaboration this week while showing off some of the new features and characters that make up the SpongeBob SquarePants content now that it's live. Characters like Handsome Squidward, Plankton, SpongeBob himself, and a new map for players to trip through are all part of the collab.
The SpongeBob SquarePants announcement coincided with the release of a new update for the game, so there's more to look forward to if you've been away from Stumble Guys for a bit beyond just playing as SpongeBob and his buddies. But before getting to that, a trailer for the SpongeBob SquarePants collab shows off what these characters and the new map look like.
Stumble Guys x SpongeBob SquarePants Trailer
Handsome Squidward, Sandy Cheeks, Patrick Star, Plankton, SpongeBob, Mrs. Puff, Mr. Krabs, the Flying Dutchman, and a Krabby Patty are among the characters that you'll be able to play as now in Stumble Guys if you choose to acquire them. Those characters were joined by other SpongeBob SquarePants cosmetics like new emotes for players to collect as well as some rewards exclusive to this event.
The patch notes for Update 0.60 which released alongside this event provide more details:
Stumble Guys Update 0.60 Patch Notes
New Map
Don't Be Jelly
- Welcome to Bikini Bottom! It's your first shift over at the Krusty Krab, and you're going to be late.
- Race through iconic SpongeBob SquarePants landmarks such as the Jellyfish Fields, Mustard Mines, and the Airport Lighthouse as you dash to work, but beware of the stinging Jellyfish and snapping Clams you'll encounter along the way.
- Make use of the Bubbles that can be found dotted throughout the level to float over gaps or access useful shortcuts.
Cosmetics
Emotes
- Clown
- Sweaty Grin
- Handsome Squidward
- Surprised Patrick
- Surprised SpongeBob
- Gary
- Diwali Candle
- Dia De Los Muertos Sugar Skull
- Sugar Skull
- Footsteps
- Crop Dusting
- Bloody Footprints
- Autumn Leaves
- Thanksgiving Steps
- Diwali Steps
- Dia De Los Muertos Steps
- Diwali Fireworks
- Marigold Pops
- Thanksgiving Dinner Steps
Stumblers
- Patrick Star
- Goofy Goober
- Mrs. Puff
- DoodleBob
- Robot SpongeBob
- Diwali Gal
- Diwali Guy
- Thanksgiving Dinner
- Puddin' Head
- Milk Tea Boba
- Zarkaan The Destroyer
- Gigaton Phisher
- Ramen
- Erryrl 401
- Mercurian
- Sagittarius
- Squidward
- Mr. Krabs
- Road Brawler
- Hi Sp33d P0rtia
- Taters
- Gigaton Phiser
- Mercurian
- Gasimus HeatThrower
- Piggysys
- dot$L@sh
The SpongeBob SquarePants crossover is live in Stumble Guys now.