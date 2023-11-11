Stumble Guys Gets a SpongeBob SquarePants Crossover

Stumble Guys, the Fall Guys lookalike which actually ended up standing on its own as a success over time, got a new crossover this week with characters from SpongeBob SquarePants added to the game. Stumble Guys developers Kitka Games and Scopely announced the new collaboration this week while showing off some of the new features and characters that make up the SpongeBob SquarePants content now that it's live. Characters like Handsome Squidward, Plankton, SpongeBob himself, and a new map for players to trip through are all part of the collab.

The SpongeBob SquarePants announcement coincided with the release of a new update for the game, so there's more to look forward to if you've been away from Stumble Guys for a bit beyond just playing as SpongeBob and his buddies. But before getting to that, a trailer for the SpongeBob SquarePants collab shows off what these characters and the new map look like.

Stumble Guys x SpongeBob SquarePants Trailer

Handsome Squidward, Sandy Cheeks, Patrick Star, Plankton, SpongeBob, Mrs. Puff, Mr. Krabs, the Flying Dutchman, and a Krabby Patty are among the characters that you'll be able to play as now in Stumble Guys if you choose to acquire them. Those characters were joined by other SpongeBob SquarePants cosmetics like new emotes for players to collect as well as some rewards exclusive to this event.

The patch notes for Update 0.60 which released alongside this event provide more details:

Stumble Guys Update 0.60 Patch Notes

New Map

Don't Be Jelly

Welcome to Bikini Bottom! It's your first shift over at the Krusty Krab, and you're going to be late.

Race through iconic SpongeBob SquarePants landmarks such as the Jellyfish Fields, Mustard Mines, and the Airport Lighthouse as you dash to work, but beware of the stinging Jellyfish and snapping Clams you'll encounter along the way.

Make use of the Bubbles that can be found dotted throughout the level to float over gaps or access useful shortcuts.

Cosmetics

Emotes

Clown

Sweaty Grin

Handsome Squidward

Surprised Patrick

Surprised SpongeBob

Gary

Diwali Candle

Dia De Los Muertos Sugar Skull

Sugar Skull

Footsteps

Crop Dusting

Bloody Footprints

Autumn Leaves

Thanksgiving Steps

Diwali Steps

Dia De Los Muertos Steps

Diwali Fireworks

Marigold Pops

Thanksgiving Dinner Steps

Stumblers

Patrick Star

Goofy Goober

Mrs. Puff

DoodleBob

Robot SpongeBob

Diwali Gal

Diwali Guy

Thanksgiving Dinner

Puddin' Head

Milk Tea Boba

Zarkaan The Destroyer

Gigaton Phisher

Ramen

Erryrl 401

Mercurian

Sagittarius

Squidward

Mr. Krabs

Road Brawler

Hi Sp33d P0rtia

Taters

Gigaton Phiser

Mercurian

Gasimus HeatThrower

Piggysys

dot$L@sh

The SpongeBob SquarePants crossover is live in Stumble Guys now.